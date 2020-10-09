The Corned Beef should be the last but one ingredient you add to the sauce; if you want the Corned Beef chunks to retain its shape.

Ingredients

1 can of corned beef

1/2 can of tomato paste

1 can of tomato sauce (8 oz is good)

2 Jamaican hot peppers

1 1/2 onions

2 cubes (or chicken bouillon cubes)

Olive oil

2 eggs (optional, but preferred)

1 garlic, 1 ginger, 1 onion–blended together.

Method