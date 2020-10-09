The Corned Beef should be the last but one ingredient you add to the sauce; if you want the Corned Beef chunks to retain its shape.
Ingredients
1 can of corned beef
1/2 can of tomato paste
1 can of tomato sauce (8 oz is good)
2 Jamaican hot peppers
1 1/2 onions
2 cubes (or chicken bouillon cubes)
Olive oil
2 eggs (optional, but preferred)
1 garlic, 1 ginger, 1 onion–blended together.
Method
- In a medium-sized pot, heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil on medium heat. Add 1 onion (chopped) to the oil after it warms up until it turns golden brown.
- Blend the rest of the onions (should be 1/2 an onion) with the Jamaican peppers and the cubes until it forms a thick sauce or paste. When the onions are brown, add the sauce to the oil and onions. Stir it up until it mixes in.
- After, add the tomato paste. Turn the heat down to a low-medium and let it cook for five minutes.
- Add the can of tomato sauce. Let it cook for another 5 minutes. Add 1 tablespoon of the garlic, ginger, and onion mixture to the sauce. Stir it up
- Add the can of corned beef to the sauce and mix it up. Let it cook for another 5 minutes.
- Then, crack the two eggs in the stew and do not mix it. Let the eggs cook for a minute before mixing it in the stew. Then after you mix it, you can let them cook for a few more minutes. You can add a little bit of oil and water to make the stew less thick if necessary.
- Allow it to cook for some few minutes and then the stew is ready.
- Serve with rice, yam, or plantains.