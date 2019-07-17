This feature makes it one of the best fats for high-heat cooking, including frying.
Saturated fats retain their structure when heated to high temperatures, unlike the polyunsaturated fatty acids found in vegetable oils.
Oils such as corn and safflower are converted into toxic compounds when heated. These may have harmful effects on health.
Therefore, coconut oil is a safer alternative for cooking at high temperatures.
Method
- Heat coconut oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat.
- Add tomato paste, stir and let simmer for 10 minutes then add the onion puree, stir and let simmer down for 15 minutes.
- Add blended ginger, scotch bonnet pepper, garlic, stir and let simmer down for 10 minutes.
- Add smoked herrings and shrimps, stir in, add more oil and let it simmer for 20 minutes
- Add the dried bay leaves, sea salt, more coconut oil, stir and let simmer.
- Coconut oil shito ready to serve