How to prepare spicy lettuce wraps

1/2 pound lean ground turkey
1/4 cup chopped onion
2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce
2 tbsp ginger root, minced
1 garlic clove, minced
1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper
1/8 teaspoon pepper
1/4 cup carrot
6 lettuce leaves
In a large skillet, cook and crumble turkey with onion over medium heat for 4-6 minutes.
Stir in soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and peppers.
Add carrot; cook and stir until liquid is absorbed 1-2 minutes.
Serve in lettuce.