How to prepare spicy lettuce wraps


How to prepare spicy lettuce wraps

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Spicy Turkey Lettuce Wraps play

Spicy Turkey Lettuce Wraps

(Betty Crocker)

  • Ingredients

1/2 pound lean ground turkey

1/4 cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tbsp ginger root, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup carrot

6 lettuce leaves

  • Method

In a large skillet, cook and crumble turkey with onion over medium heat for 4-6 minutes.

Stir in soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and peppers.

 Add carrot; cook and stir until liquid is absorbed 1-2 minutes.

Serve in lettuce.

