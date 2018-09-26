How to prepare spicy lettuce wraps

news

Ingredients

1/2 pound lean ground turkey

1/4 cup chopped onion

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

2 tbsp ginger root, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1/4 cup carrot

6 lettuce leaves

Method

In a large skillet, cook and crumble turkey with onion over medium heat for 4-6 minutes.

Stir in soy sauce, ginger, garlic, and peppers.

Add carrot; cook and stir until liquid is absorbed 1-2 minutes.

Serve in lettuce.