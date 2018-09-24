How to make banana pancakes

news

Ingredients

vbn1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon white sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 ripe bananas, mashed

Method

In a clean bowl, combine flour, white sugar, baking powder, and salt.

In a separate bowl, mix together egg, milk, vegetable oil, mashed bananas and stir to combine.

Stir flour mixture into banana mixture; batter will be slightly lumpy.

Heat a frying pan over medium-high heat.

Scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Cook until pancakes are golden brown on both sides; serve hot.