How to make banana pancakes

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
vbn1 cup all-purpose flour
1 tablespoon white sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 egg, beaten
1 cup milk
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 ripe bananas, mashed
In a clean bowl, combine flour, white sugar, baking powder, and salt.
In a separate bowl, mix together egg, milk, vegetable oil, mashed bananas and stir to combine.
Stir flour mixture into banana mixture; batter will be slightly lumpy.
Heat a frying pan over medium-high heat.
Scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Cook until pancakes are golden brown on both sides; serve hot.