How to make banana pancakes


How to make banana pancakes

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
Banana pancakes for breakfast play

Banana pancakes for breakfast

(Cook for your life)

Ingredients

 1 cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon white sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 ripe bananas, mashed

  • Method

In a clean bowl, combine flour, white sugar, baking powder, and salt.

 In a separate bowl, mix together egg, milk, vegetable oil, mashed bananas and stir to combine.

Stir flour mixture into banana mixture; batter will be slightly lumpy.

Heat a frying pan over medium-high heat.

Scoop the batter onto the griddle, using approximately 1/4 cup for each pancake. Cook until pancakes are golden brown on both sides; serve hot.

