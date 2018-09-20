Pulse.com.gh logo
How to prepare Pilau rice this weekend


How to prepare Pilau rice this weekend

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Vegetable pilau rice play

Vegetable pilau rice

Ingredients

1 cup basmati rice

1 medium onion, finely chopped

large knob butter, plus extra to serve

4 cardamom pods

8 cloves

1 cinnamon stick

pinch saffron

2 bay leaves

water

salt

Method

Saute onion in the butter until soft under medium heat.

Add the spices, saffron and bay leaves and cook for a couple more minutes.

Add the rice and stir until the grains are coated in the butter before adding water and salt.

 Turn the heat down low and leave to cook for 7- 10 minutes. Check if the rice has absorbed all the water and serve with hot pepper sauce.

