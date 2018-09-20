How to prepare Pilau rice this weekend

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.
1 cup basmati rice
1 medium onion, finely chopped
large knob butter, plus extra to serve
4 cardamom pods
8 cloves
1 cinnamon stick
pinch saffron
2 bay leaves
water
salt
PILAU This is an East African inspired pilau recipe, took a trip to Zanzibar islands and tried almost every cooking class I hear of...Swahili cooking class, Zanzibar cooking class..you name it but when I hit my kitchen I make it my own!
Saute onion in the butter until soft under medium heat.
Add the spices, saffron and bay leaves and cook for a couple more minutes.
Add the rice and stir until the grains are coated in the butter before adding water and salt.
Turn the heat down low and leave to cook for 7- 10 minutes. Check if the rice has absorbed all the water and serve with hot pepper sauce.