How to make quick avocado toast


Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Avocado toast play

Avocado toast

(Gimme Delicious)

  • Ingredients

2 slices of bread

2 ripe avocados

2-3 tablespoons crème fraîche

Dried chili pepper flakes

Half a lemon

2 teaspoons honey

  • Method

Toast each bread slice until nicely golden.

Cut avocados in half and spoon the flesh out of the skins. Cut into thin slices.

Spread the crème fraîche on the toast and place 4-5 slices of avocados on top.

Sprinkle with some lemon juice, as well as a pinch of chili pepper flakes. Drizzle with honey.

