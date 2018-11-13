Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
How to prepare spring rolls with bean sprout

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

  • Published:
play

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp black or rice vinegar
  • 3 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1 tbsp fresh root ginger, grated
  • for the rolls:
  • 1–2 tbsp sunflower or vegetable oil
  • 225 g (1⁄2 lb) fresh beansprouts, washed and drained
  • 2 carrots, peeled and cut into fine matchsticks
  • 1 leek, trimmed and cut into fine matchsticks
  • 130 g (41⁄2 oz) tinned bamboo shoots, drained and cut into fine matchsticks
  • 170 g (6 oz) fresh button or oyster mushrooms, cut into fine matchsticks
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 1–2 tsp sugar
  • 1–2 tbsp soy sauce
  • freshly ground black pepper
  • 20 spring roll wrappers
  • sunflower or vegetable oil for deep-frying

play

 

METHOD

n a bowl, whisk together the vinegar and soy sauce. Stir in the root ginger and let stand for 1–2 hours so flavours mingle. Heat oil in a wok and stirfry all vegetables for about 2 minutes. Add salt, sugar, soy sauce and pepper. Stirfry for 1–2 minutes, until vegetables are tender but still retain some bite. Turn off heat and let vegetables cool.

Place one wrapper on a flat surface and put roughly 2 spoonfuls of mixture down one side, about 5 cm (2 in.) from edge. Pull that edge over filling, tuck in ends and roll wrapper into a tight log. Seal edges with a little water or mixture of cornflour and water. Keep finished rolls under damp cloth or clingfilm to prevent them from drying out. Heat enough oil in a wok for deep-frying. Fry rolls in batches for 2–3 minutes, until crispy and golden, then drain on kitchen towel. Serve hot with dipping sauce.

Source: thisisyourcookbook

