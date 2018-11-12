Pulse.com.gh logo
Try this pan seared salmon in lemon butter sauce for lunch

Salmon is packed with omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B12 in addition to selenium and choline.

  • Ingredients

skinless salmon filets

3 tablespoons lemon juice, divided

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoons butter

8 cloves garlic, finely chopped or minced

4 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley leaves, divided

Lemon slices of half a lemon

Salt and pepper, to season

  • Method

Pat dry room temperature salmon filets with a paper towel. Season all over with salt, pepper. Squeeze 1-2 teaspoons of lemon juice over each filet, and rub all the flavor in.

Heat the olive in a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat until hot. Place salmon filets in the pan and press until the flesh comes into contact with the pan. Sear, undisturbed, for 3-4 minutes until crispy and golden.

Flip and sear the other side of each filet for two minutes. Add in the butter, chopped garlic, 3 tablespoons of parsley, remaining lemon juice, and lemon slices.  Stir the butter and garlic around each filet.

Continue to cook the salmon for a further 1-2 minutes, or until salmon reaches desired doneness.

 Taste test and season with salt and pepper to your tastes, and add more lemon juice if desired.

Garnish with the remaining parsley and drizzle the butter over each filet.

Serve immediately.

