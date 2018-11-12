news

Ingredients

skinless salmon filets

3 tablespoons lemon juice, divided

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

2 tablespoons butter

8 cloves garlic, finely chopped or minced

4 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley leaves, divided

Lemon slices of half a lemon

Salt and pepper, to season

READ ALSO

How to prepare spicy turkey balls

How to bake banana cake

How to make cheesy stuffed baked potatoes

How to prepare orange chicken

Method

Pat dry room temperature salmon filets with a paper towel. Season all over with salt, pepper. Squeeze 1-2 teaspoons of lemon juice over each filet, and rub all the flavor in.

Heat the olive in a large non-stick pan over medium-high heat until hot. Place salmon filets in the pan and press until the flesh comes into contact with the pan. Sear, undisturbed, for 3-4 minutes until crispy and golden.

Flip and sear the other side of each filet for two minutes. Add in the butter, chopped garlic, 3 tablespoons of parsley, remaining lemon juice, and lemon slices. Stir the butter and garlic around each filet.

Continue to cook the salmon for a further 1-2 minutes, or until salmon reaches desired doneness.

Taste test and season with salt and pepper to your tastes, and add more lemon juice if desired.

Garnish with the remaining parsley and drizzle the butter over each filet.

Serve immediately.