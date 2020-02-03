Ingredients
- 475g/1lb 1oz salmon, boned and skinned
- 250g/8oz bulgur wheat
- 85g/3oz frozen peas
- 200g/7oz runner beans, chopped
- 2 tbsp chopped chives
- 2 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley
- salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
- Preheat the oven to 180C/160C Fan/Gas 4.
- Wrap the salmon in foil and cook for 15 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through.
- Meanwhile, place the bulgur wheat in a medium-sized lidded pan. Add boiling water to reach 1cm/½in above the bulgur wheat. Cover with the lid and simmer over medium heat for 12-15 minutes, or until the bulgur wheat is tender and has absorbed the water.
- Cook the peas and beans in a pan of boiling water until done to your liking, then drain.
- Flake the salmon and mix it into the bulgur wheat with the peas and beans. Add in the chives and parsley. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Serve with lemon halves and yogurt.