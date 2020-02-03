 Foto: Shutterstock
Ingredients 

  • 475g/1lb 1oz salmon, boned and skinned
  • 250g/8oz bulgur wheat
  • 85g/3oz frozen peas
  • 200g/7oz runner beans, chopped
  • 2 tbsp chopped chives
  • 2 tbsp chopped flat-leaf parsley
  • salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C Fan/Gas 4.
  2. Wrap the salmon in foil and cook for 15 minutes, or until the salmon is cooked through.
  3. Meanwhile, place the bulgur wheat in a medium-sized lidded pan. Add boiling water to reach 1cm/½in above the bulgur wheat. Cover with the lid and simmer over medium heat for 12-15 minutes, or until the bulgur wheat is tender and has absorbed the water.
  4. Cook the peas and beans in a pan of boiling water until done to your liking, then drain.
  5. Flake the salmon and mix it into the bulgur wheat with the peas and beans. Add in the chives and parsley. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
  6. Serve with lemon halves and yogurt.