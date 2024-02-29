Let's embark on this sweet journey together, reviving a taste that feels like a warm hug from the past.

Ingredients:

1 cup of sugar

Flavouring of your choice

1 tablespoon of grated ginger

The juice of one lime

A few drops of food coloring (choose your favorite color)

1/4 cup of corn syrup

Instructions:

Prepare your workspace: Lightly grease a baking sheet or tray and set aside. This will be where you pour your Alewa mixture to cool and harden. Melt the sugar: In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar and corn syrup over low heat. Stir continuously until the sugar dissolves completely and the mixture starts to bubble.

Melting sugar and corn syrup -Bezalea: God&food Pulse Ghana

3. Color it up: Once the sugar has fully dissolved, add a few drops of your chosen food coloring to the mixture. Stir well to ensure the color is evenly distributed.

4. Add flavors: Add the grated ginger and your chosen flavour to the saucepan. Mix these ingredients into the sugar mixture thoroughly.

5. The lime twist: Squeeze in the lime juice. The acidity will not only add a subtle tang but also help prevent the sugar from recrystallizing.

6. Cooling time: Pour the mixture onto the greased baking sheet. Spread it out into a thin layer, and let it warm up.

Cooling time Pulse Ghana

7. Pulling time: While it's still warm, bring the mixture together and pull it apart till the colour becomes light. You can now cut it into shapes.

Pulling time- Bezalea:God&food Pulse Ghana

8. Let it set: Allow the Alewa to cool and set completely. This may take a few hours. Once set, you can break it into pieces if you spread it out on a sheet.

Enjoy!: Your homemade, colorful Alewa is ready to be enjoyed. Store any leftovers in an airtight container to keep them fresh.

This Alewa recipe not only brings a classic treat into the modern kitchen but also adds a playful twist with the use of food coloring.