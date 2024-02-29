Well, guess what? you can make alewa in the comfort of your home using this simple and engaging guide on how to make Alewa at home.
DIY Recipes: How to make alewa at home
Remember Alewa? That sweet, sticky candy that seemed to vanish from the shelves, leaving behind nothing but fond childhood memories?
Let's embark on this sweet journey together, reviving a taste that feels like a warm hug from the past.
Ingredients:
- 1 cup of sugar
- Flavouring of your choice
- 1 tablespoon of grated ginger
- The juice of one lime
- A few drops of food coloring (choose your favorite color)
- 1/4 cup of corn syrup
Instructions:
- Prepare your workspace: Lightly grease a baking sheet or tray and set aside. This will be where you pour your Alewa mixture to cool and harden.
- Melt the sugar: In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar and corn syrup over low heat. Stir continuously until the sugar dissolves completely and the mixture starts to bubble.
3. Color it up: Once the sugar has fully dissolved, add a few drops of your chosen food coloring to the mixture. Stir well to ensure the color is evenly distributed.
4. Add flavors: Add the grated ginger and your chosen flavour to the saucepan. Mix these ingredients into the sugar mixture thoroughly.
5. The lime twist: Squeeze in the lime juice. The acidity will not only add a subtle tang but also help prevent the sugar from recrystallizing.
6. Cooling time: Pour the mixture onto the greased baking sheet. Spread it out into a thin layer, and let it warm up.
7. Pulling time: While it's still warm, bring the mixture together and pull it apart till the colour becomes light. You can now cut it into shapes.
8. Let it set: Allow the Alewa to cool and set completely. This may take a few hours. Once set, you can break it into pieces if you spread it out on a sheet.
Enjoy!: Your homemade, colorful Alewa is ready to be enjoyed. Store any leftovers in an airtight container to keep them fresh.
This Alewa recipe not only brings a classic treat into the modern kitchen but also adds a playful twist with the use of food coloring.
It's a perfect way to share a piece of tradition with friends and family, all while adding your personal touch to the flavors and colors.
