How to make tastiest Zongo stew

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

In the heart of Ghanaian cuisine lies the aromatic and flavorful Zongo/Hausa stew, a staple that brightens dining tables with its rich, spicy taste.

Zongo stew
Zongo stew

Perfect for anyone looking to explore the culinary treasures of Africa, this stew is not just food; it's a cultural experience. Made with a blend of indigenous spices, meats, and vegetables, it's a dish that promises to transport your taste buds on an unforgettable journey.

Today, we'll walk you through how to whip up the tastiest Zongo/Hausa stew that's guaranteed to impress.

Ingredients

The secret to an authentic Zongo/Hausa stew lies in its ingredients. You'll need:

  • 500g of beef or goat meat, cut into chunks
  • 2 cups of dried fish or smoked fish
  • 3 tablespoons of tomato paste
  • 2 large onions, finely chopped
  • 4 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 inch of ginger, grated
  • 2 Scotch bonnet peppers, finely chopped (adjust to taste)
  • Vegetable oil
  • Salt and spices (such as Maggi cubes, curry powder, and thyme) to taste This combination of ingredients, rich in flavors and textures, is what makes the stew distinctive and incredibly satisfying.

The cooking process

Start by seasoning the meat with half of the onions, garlic, ginger, salt, and spices. Brown the meat in a hot pot with some vegetable oil, then add water to cover and let it simmer until tender.

In a separate pan, fry the remaining onions, garlic, ginger, and Scotch bonnet peppers in vegetable oil until golden and fragrant. Stir in the tomato, frying until the oil separates from the mixture.

Add this spicy base to the simmering meat, including the dried or smoked fish. Allow the stew to cook on low heat, letting the flavors meld beautifully. Just before turning off the heat, letting them wilt but not lose their vibrant color.

Serving suggestion

Zongo/Hausa stew is best enjoyed with a side of steamed rice, tuwo shinkafa (rice pudding), or with Ghana's beloved banku, making it a versatile dish that fits any meal.

The richness of the stew, combined with its spicy and aromatic profile, makes every bite a delight.

Whether you're hosting a dinner party or simply cooking for the family, this stew promises warmth, satisfaction, and a taste of West African hospitality. Enjoy the culinary adventure that this Zongo/Hausa stew brings to your table!

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

