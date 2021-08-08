Nigerians heap praises on Ghana as parliament approves visa waiver agreement between Ghana and UAE

The MoU is restricted to holders of diplomatic and other official passports which categories are noted to be easy to manage given the fact that their holders are often public officials whose background and conducts are within the purview of the public and state security apparatus.

The Agreement was executed on November 18, 2019, with the object of waiving the visa requirements for these particular passport holders in Ghana and the UAE before entering into each other’s territories where they can stay for a period not exceeding ninety days.

The MoU on the exemption of visa requirements between the two countries was presented to the House on May 26, 2021, by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Ms Shirley Ayorkor Botchway.

It (the Agreement) did not impose obligations on the two parties to admit people who are considered to be of questionable character into their territories, neither did it impose any financial obligation on the two parties while neither country will obtain direct financial gains from their implementation.

It has been fashioned in a way as to create a win-win situation for both parties as they open up their countries to each other and the resultant relaxed entry requirements are expected to yield tremendous benefits to their citizens through improved relations, trade and bilateral cooperation.