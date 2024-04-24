ADVERTISEMENT
FULL LIST: 7 best African cities to live in 2024
The list is according to the Numbeo Quality of Life Index for 2024.
These cities exemplify the diversity and dynamism of urban life in Africa. Each has its unique charm and appeal, making them top choices for residents seeking a high quality of life on the continent.
According to the Numbeo Quality of Life Index for 2024, here are the seven best African cities to live in:
- Cape Town, South Africa: Nestled between mountains and sea, Cape Town is enchanted by its natural beauty, vibrant arts scene, and diverse neighbourhoods.
- Pretoria, South Africa: Known as the "Jacaranda City," Pretoria boasts a pleasant climate, leafy suburbs, and a strong economy, making it an attractive choice for residents.
- Durban, South Africa: With its golden beaches, warm climate, and bustling waterfront, Durban offers a relaxed coastal lifestyle and a thriving business environment.
- Johannesburg, South Africa: As Africa's economic powerhouse, Johannesburg dazzles with its skyscrapers, cultural diversity, and energetic vibe, attracting professionals and entrepreneurs alike.
- Nairobi, Kenya: Kenya's capital is a melting pot of cultures and ideas, with a burgeoning tech scene, vibrant nightlife, and proximity to stunning wildlife reserves.
- Cairo, Egypt: With its rich history, iconic landmarks like the Pyramids of Giza, and bustling markets, Cairo remains a captivating destination that blends tradition and modernity.
- Lagos, Nigeria: Africa's busiest city, is a hub of commerce, innovation, and creativity.
- It pulsates with energy and offers endless opportunities for those willing to embrace its vibrant chaos and
