FULL LIST: 7 best African cities to live in 2024

Segun Adeyemi

The list is according to the Numbeo Quality of Life Index for 2024.

Top 7 destination to live in Africa. [Getty Images]
These cities exemplify the diversity and dynamism of urban life in Africa. Each has its unique charm and appeal, making them top choices for residents seeking a high quality of life on the continent.

According to the Numbeo Quality of Life Index for 2024, here are the seven best African cities to live in:

  1. Cape Town, South Africa: Nestled between mountains and sea, Cape Town is enchanted by its natural beauty, vibrant arts scene, and diverse neighbourhoods.
  2. Pretoria, South Africa: Known as the "Jacaranda City," Pretoria boasts a pleasant climate, leafy suburbs, and a strong economy, making it an attractive choice for residents.
  3. Durban, South Africa: With its golden beaches, warm climate, and bustling waterfront, Durban offers a relaxed coastal lifestyle and a thriving business environment.
  4. Johannesburg, South Africa: As Africa's economic powerhouse, Johannesburg dazzles with its skyscrapers, cultural diversity, and energetic vibe, attracting professionals and entrepreneurs alike.
  5. Nairobi, Kenya: Kenya's capital is a melting pot of cultures and ideas, with a burgeoning tech scene, vibrant nightlife, and proximity to stunning wildlife reserves.
  6. Cairo, Egypt: With its rich history, iconic landmarks like the Pyramids of Giza, and bustling markets, Cairo remains a captivating destination that blends tradition and modernity.
  7. Lagos, Nigeria: Africa's busiest city, is a hub of commerce, innovation, and creativity.
  It pulsates with energy and offers endless opportunities for those willing to embrace its vibrant chaos and
Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi Segun Adeyemi is a senior news reporter at Pulse. He has over a decade of experience covering political events, civil societies, military, courts, and metro. Reach him via segun.adeyemi@pulse.ng

