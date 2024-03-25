ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

These are 3 benefits of eating Kanzo(toasted rice)

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Ever scooped up that crispy layer of rice at the bottom of the pot and thought, "This is the best part"?

Kanzo
Kanzo

Well, you're not alone. In Ghana, we call this delightful crunch kanzo, and it's not just a treat for your taste buds—it's packed with benefits that might surprise you.

Recommended articles

Let's dive into why this cherished part of our culinary heritage is more than just a tasty snack.

A healthier crunch

First off, kanzo is essentially toasted rice, which means it's made without the added fats or oils often used in frying.

ADVERTISEMENT

When rice cooks and forms that golden layer, it undergoes a bit of caramelization, enhancing its flavor naturally.

This means you get all that crunchy goodness without the extra calories or cholesterol. It's a healthier alternative for those mid-day cravings when you're tempted to reach for something fried.

Rich in fiber

Though the difference might not be astronomical, the process of toasting can slightly alter the texture and nutritional profile of rice, potentially making kanzo a bit richer in fiber compared to its softer counterpart.

Higher fiber content aids in digestion and can keep you feeling fuller longer, supporting weight management. Plus, incorporating a variety of textures in your diet, from crunchy to soft, is a great way to keep meals interesting and satisfying.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sustainability and mindfulness

In today's world, being mindful of waste is more important than ever. By embracing kanzo, you're adhering to a practice that values every grain of rice, reducing food waste and promoting sustainability.

This approach to eating not only benefits the planet but also fosters a deeper appreciation for our food and where it comes from.

It's a reminder of the wisdom in our Ghanaian culinary traditions, which have always emphasized the importance of respecting and utilizing all parts of our harvest.

Eating kanzo offers a unique blend of flavors and textures while packing some unexpected health benefits.

ADVERTISEMENT

So next time you find that crispy layer at the bottom of your pot, remember that it's not just a delicious snack—it's a small step towards a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle.

Embrace the crunch and enjoy every bite, knowing you're part of a tradition that goes beyond the plate.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bofrot

DIY Recipes: How to make dry bofrot at home

Imperial State Crown [GettyImages]

The 5 most expensive things in the world

Lemonade

DIY Recipes: How to make healthy and fresh lemonade

Yooyi drink

DIY Recipes: How to make velvet tamarind (Yooyi) drink