Here are some important things to know before the altar

A person can easily be carried away when in love but before saying “I DO”, here are a few things you need to consider.

Love your partner just the way they are

One thing you may want to ask yourself before getting married is if you love your partner enough and just as he or she maybe. This is because you should not assume that they are going to change the way they are, simply because they are married to you. In an interview with some couples, they highlighted the need to love beyond what the physical eye or heart can see because whatever negative attitude your partner may have before the marriage may turn out super irritating after marriage because there is a thing possible that might change. Hence, love should come within.

Financial Status

Your feelings can cause you to easily forget things such as the financial status of your partner. This usually goes beyond knowing the salary of your partner but rather the savings and debt status of your partner. Asking the right questions will help you understand what may have caused a debt or influenced a type of saving. Knowing this will largely make you understand what to repeat and what to look out for after marriage.

Children or Not?

Topics of birth is one of the essential conversations to have before saying “Yes”. Knowing what you are getting to and what to expect should not be an exemption. Know the number of children your partner may want to have, if possibly gender and what may happen if things do not go in that direction to or if they ever wish to have children. According to Mr. Emmanuel Allotey such conversations are usually not easy to have, but with the right mood or environment it will set both partners at ease to freely express themselves.

Health Status

Knowing your partners’ blood type, fertility status and others is a relevant conversation to have before getting to the altar. This will enable the couples understand each other and it enlightens them on what could affect them after the marriage while still finding solutions should issues arise.

Before saying I DO consider having conversations around the things that have been listed above. Conversations like these could be had but they are very necessary to avoid disputes that may arise at the later.