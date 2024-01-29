How to renew your NHIS card in 4 easy steps

With just a few clicks and taps, you can renew your NHIS card from the comfort of your home. Let’s dive into these easy steps to keep your health insurance up to date.

Step 1: Dial the NHIS USSD code

First things first, grab your phone and dial *929#. This magic number is your gateway to the NHIS menu.

You'll be prompted to select your preferred language and then the option to 'Renew Membership'. It's straightforward and user-friendly, making it a breeze even for first-timers.

Step 2: Enter your NHIS membership number

Next up, you'll need to enter your NHIS membership number. This number is on your NHIS card, so keep it handy.

Once you input this number, the system will fetch your details, including your name and the expiration date of your current membership. It’s like the system saying, “Yes, we know you. Let's get you renewed!”

Step 3: Mobile money payment

Now, let’s talk about payment. The renewal fee can be paid conveniently through mobile money. You’ll be prompted to select your mobile money provider and then enter your mobile money number.

A payment request will be sent to your phone. Enter your PIN to authorize the transaction, and voila, you’re almost there!

Step 4: Confirmation and receipt

After the payment is successful, you’ll receive a confirmation message. This message includes details of your renewed membership and its new expiration date.

It’s your digital receipt, so to speak. Keep this message safe as proof of your renewed membership until your physical card gets updated.

Renewing your NHIS card online is not just about convenience; it’s about making healthcare accessible with a few taps on your phone.

No more tedious queues, no more wasted time. Just a simple, efficient process right at your fingertips.