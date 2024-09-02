If something makes you happy don't do these 4 things to it

1. Don’t talk about it with just anyone

The urge to share what makes us happy is natural, but it's essential to be selective about who you share your joy with. Not everyone will understand or appreciate what makes you happy.

Some people might downplay or criticise your source of happiness, potentially leaving you feeling disappointed or insecure. Protect your joy by keeping it close to your heart and sharing it only with those who genuinely care about your well-being.

2. Don’t take it for granted

It's easy to become complacent and take the things or people that make us happy for granted. Whether it’s a hobby, a pet, a friend, or a partner, always show appreciation.

Take care of the things that take care of you. Gratitude and mindfulness are key to sustaining long-term happiness.

3. Don’t mistreat it

Respect and kindness go a long way. If a person, pet, or object brings you joy, treat them with love and care. Neglect or mistreatment can damage the relationship or diminish the joy they bring. Whether it’s a cherished possession or a loved one, show them the respect they deserve.

4. Don’t compare it to others

Avoid comparing your sources of happiness with those of others. What brings joy to one person might not do the same for another.

Embrace what makes you happy without feeling the need to measure it against societal standards or the happiness of others. Comparison often leads to dissatisfaction and undermines the joy you find in your unique experiences.

