Essential items to bring along to a protest

1. Identification: According to George Anagli, you should carry a government-issued photo ID, like a driver's license or passport.

This can be important in case you need to prove your identity.

2. Water: Stay hydrated, especially if you'll be out for an extended period. Bring a reusable water bottle.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Snacks: Pack some non-perishable snacks to keep your energy up. Granola bars, nuts, and dried fruits are good options.

4. First aid kit: Include basic first aid supplies like bandages, antiseptic wipes, pain relievers, and any personal medications you may need.

5. Face Mask: Even if the protest is outdoors, it's a good idea to have a mask in case social distancing becomes difficult or if tear gas or pepper spray is deployed.

6. Hand Sanitizer: Maintain good hand hygiene by carrying hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

7. Signs and Banners: If you have a message to convey, prepare signs, banners, or placards in advance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Make them sturdy but lightweight.

8. Comfortable Clothing and Footwear: Wear comfortable, weather-appropriate clothing and comfortable shoes for walking long distances.

9. Protection for Eyes and Ears: Safety goggles or sunglasses can help protect your eyes from irritants or projectiles.

Earplugs can be useful if there are loud noises or crowd control devices.

10. Phone and Charger: Have your fully charged phone with you in case of emergencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consider an external battery charger to keep your phone powered throughout the event.

11. Emergency Contacts: Write down emergency contact numbers on paper in case your phone runs out of battery or gets lost.

12. Cash: Carry some cash in small denominations for emergencies, as not all vendors may accept cards.

13. Legal Information: Know your legal rights and have contact information for legal aid or a lawyer in case of arrest.

14. Protest Route and Map: Familiarize yourself with the planned protest route and have a map or GPS on your phone to help navigate.

ADVERTISEMENT

15. Buddy System: Whenever possible, attend protests with a friend or a group. This ensures mutual support and safety.

16. Respectful Attitude: Maintain a peaceful and respectful demeanor. Engage in peaceful protest and follow the organizers' instructions.

17. Recording Device: If you have a smartphone, consider using it to document any incidents.

Ensure you know how to use it discreetly and safely.

18. Know Your Rights: Understand your rights when participating in a protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This may include freedom of speech and assembly rights, as well as what to do if you are arrested.

19. Appropriate Signs and Messaging: Ensure your signs and messaging align with the goals and values of the protest.

Avoid using offensive or incendiary language.

20. Follow Local Regulations: Be aware of any local laws or regulations regarding protests and follow them.

Protest situations can change rapidly, so it's essential to stay informed, be prepared for unexpected events, and prioritize your safety and the safety of those around you.

ADVERTISEMENT