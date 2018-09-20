Here are 5 sicknesses sex can help prevent

news

Sex can crank your relationship a notch due to its intimate and sensual nature, but really, it's a type of cardiovascular exercise in itself.

Sex is good for your relationship, it’s also good for your overall health and wellbeing. You will be surprised how sex can help cure or prevent. The magic surpasses the sensuality of the act. It performs magic on the body, mind and ‘soul’. It can instantly make your mood better and fight anxiety.

1. Prostate Cancer

More orgasms reduce their risk of prostate cancer by a third. A possible explanation for this is that ejaculation may expels the carcinogens that accumulate in the prostate.

2. Erectile Dysfunction

Frequent Sex Prevents erectile dysfunction. Ever head the saying "If you don't use it, you lose it." Research and studies shows that men who had sex more than once a week were less likely to experience erectile dysfunction as they aged.

3. Decreasing your risk of heart disease

Did you know sex type of cardiovascular exercise? Men who frequently have sex are more likely to contract a cardiovascular disease than their friskier counterparts. The study suggested that men with overall better health had higher libidos and, therefore, had more sex, which reinforced their healthier cardiovascular systems.

4.Depression

Sex has a calming effect on the body. But more than just putting you in a good mood, research has shown that sex can also aid people with stress, anxiety and depression.

5. Migraines

Sex is a 'better headache cure rather than painkillers'. Sex triggers the release of endorphins, the body’s natural painkillers, via the central nervous system, which reduces, or even eliminates headache.