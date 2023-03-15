Money can make you happy - New study

This is contrary to a 2010 research that said money could only boost happiness up to a point.

Daniel Kahneman, a Nobel-Prize-winning economist, and Matthew Killingsworth, from Princeton University and the University of Pennsylvania, did number crunching to arrive at this conclusion, as per a report in The Washington Post.

The two researchers surveyed 33,391 people in the US aged between 18 and 65. These people had a household income of at least $10,000 a year.

According to the outlet, the researchers recorded the responses about their feelings at random intervals through a smartphone app. The responses ranged from “very bad” to “very good”.

CBS News said the study reached two big conclusions: Happiness does improve with higher earnings, up to $500,000 a year, and there is a group of people for whom higher incomes don’t make much of a difference. This “unhappy group” comprised about 15 per cent of people, the outlet further said citing the study.

However, Mr Killingsowrth cautioned in a statement that money isn’t everything – “just one of the many determinants of happiness.” He added: “Money is not the secret to happiness, but it can probably help a bit.”

