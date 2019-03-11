According to the comedian, making money has not been a joke to her. At 10 years old she was already into business with her mother.

She said when her mother goes for bails of second-hand clothes, she Afia takes out the curtains. She washes, irons and folds them down. Then after school, she hawks them in the neighbourhood.

So if her mother asks her to sell it out for 1 cedi, she sells it for 2 cedis for a small profit.

Everyone should strive for financial independence, and riding on Afia Schwarzenegger testimony it’s never too early to start.

