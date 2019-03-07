The actress who plays Diane in ‘blackish’ is the youngest person to ever co-produce a film in Hollywood.

Marsia Martin is set to co-produce Little, a film originally an idea of hers and a retake the Tom Hanks film Big.

“It was one of my most favourite films growing up,” Martin said. “After the Season 1 finale of Black-ish, we told Kenya Barris about it, and he called Will [Packer] and said: ‘Yo, you know the girl who plays Diane on Black-ish? She has this dope idea!’”

In Little, Jordan Sanders (played by Regina Hall) is converted by a curse back into her 13-year-old self (Martin), having to relive her childhood.