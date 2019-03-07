And what does he do? He reviews toys on YouTube and owns his own toy line at Walmart.

Ryan ToysReview was launched in 2015 and has over 17.3 million followers on YouTube. He films himself playing with toys whilst explaining its features to his audience. And boom, he became a millionaire!

Of course, Ryan is supervision by his father whilst using the internet which makes it a safe occupation for him at his age. He says his success is partially due to his personality which he describes as entertaining and funny.

READ ALSO: Top 5 books that 100 millionaires swear by for wealth creation

He is also featured on Forbes list of highest paid YouTube stars.