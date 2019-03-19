Steve Harvey shared Eli Waduba’s story with his audience on his show. Eli Waduba, a pencil artist from Nigerian got international recognition after Kevin Hart retweeted his work.

Eli Waduba took to Twitter after he completed an amazing pencil sketch of Kevin Hart and asked for retweets until the actor sees it. After the actor saw it, he promised to buy and ordered three more portraits for his famous friends.

Now he keeps going further as this feature on Steve Harvey’s show is just a start.