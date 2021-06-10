RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle

More than 10 boys ask for nude photos from girls every night, new study finds

Berlinda Entsie

About 10 to 11 boys have been reported to ask for nude photos from girls every night, an Ofsted survey says.

According to the survey, girls explained that if they blocked boys on social media "they just create multiple accounts to harass you.”

“Some girls can be contacted by up to 11 boys a night asking for nude images,” the survey reported.

Girls told inspectors they can be contacted by up to 10 or 11 different boys a night asking for nude or semi-nude images

The report also found nine in 10 girls experienced sexist name-calling or were sent explicit photos or videos. And these boys "just won't take no for an answer" when asking for explicit images.

The watchdog is warning that sexual harassment has become "normalised" among school-age children.

The schools' watchdog for England is saddened that students often do not see the point of reporting abuse and many teachers underestimate the scale of these problems.

