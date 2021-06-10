More than 10 boys ask for nude photos from girls every night, new study finds

“Some girls can be contacted by up to 11 boys a night asking for nude images,” the survey reported.

The report also found nine in 10 girls experienced sexist name-calling or were sent explicit photos or videos. And these boys "just won't take no for an answer" when asking for explicit images.

The watchdog is warning that sexual harassment has become "normalised" among school-age children.