After months of lockdown and dormancy, life in China is now returning to normalcy after the outbreak of the COVID-19.

Businesses, schools, and industries in China are beginning to gradually take shape.

With some schools slowly reopening, some schools in China are enforcing strict social distancing.

A school in the Chinese city of Hangzhou has enforced social distancing by letting pupils wear DIY hats with 3-foot-long horizontal plumes.

Pupils wear social distancing headgears to class

Duke University professor, Eileen Chengyin Chow shared photos showing first graders at the Yangzheng Elementary School sitting in a classroom with desks arranged in single rows.

In the pictures, the pupils were also pictured wearing face masks and colourful headgear with extended plumes made out of cardboard and, in one case, balloons.

According to Chinese outlet, The Paper, pupils at the school are allowed to wear the headgear to remind them to keep their distance from each other.

This comes a day after the Hubei province health commission announced that Wuhan, the city at the center of China’s coronavirus outbreak, has no more hospitalized patients after the last 12 were discharged on Sunday.