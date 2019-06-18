On tuesday, June 11, 2019, Ghanaian actress, Victoria Lebene and Entertainment blogger, Eugene Osafo-Nkansah tied knots in a star-studded event.

It was a lovely star-studded event; the set up was very classy. The bride left nothing to the imagination.

She gave us impressive bridal wear goals from her traditional to white wedding and evening wear. Her hairstyles and change of face beat were in line with her looks. We just loved everything about their wedding.

Top celebrities, rising stars and bloggers were present to support the lovely couple as they joined in holy matrimony at the Rehab Beach club.

Check out the list of some female celebrities we saw at the beach wedding.

Efia Odo

Salma Mumin

Yvonne Nelson

Afia Schwarzenegger

Jackie Appiah

Zynnell Zuh

Moesha Boduong

Wendy Shay

Gloria Sarfo

Nikki Samonas