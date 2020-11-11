So Twitter NG is buzzing with stories and stories of hearts being broken and everyone seems to have one sad story or two.

Anyway, here are 10 highlights from the ongoing conversation, that we absolutely can't help but share:

1. This woman whose inner Celine Dion jumped out

2. And this sis who became an evangelist

3. Wow. Just wow.

4. Bromance forged in tears of breakup

5. Omo, just fear Nigerian women

6. Lmaooo

7. Screamingggg

8. Wicked

9. Love makes you the most tbh

10. This is sad and hilarious at the same time