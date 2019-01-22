Hey, fellas! Most times , you really know what to say. However, a lot of the time, you really know what not to say: yet you proceed to say it anyways. Why is that? It's like you want us to have contempt for you!

Here are 10 things women really hate hearing from their men:

1. Stop being dramatic.

2. Can't you see that you're just torturing yourself for no reason?

3.Why do you make such a big deal about everything?

4. You already know how I feel about you. Why do you keep asking?

5 . I think a "real feminist" wouldn't act the way you're acting.

6. Maybe that's what you heard, but it's not what I said.

7. Whoa, you're so sensitive.

8.Whats your body count

9.Are you on your period ?

10.Is that your natural hair ?