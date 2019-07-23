New relationships flourish because couples in the process of wooing one another find exciting ways to make their partner feel special, loved and the first on their list of priorities.

Thoughtful gifts, nights out, and romantic dinners, attending events, organising surprise parties are common during the first few weeks or months.

However, some couples find it difficult to keep their love alive after staying together for some time.

READ ALSO: 6 things Ghanaian girls can do to spice up their romantic life

Sex, romance, communication are integral to the success of every relationship. As usual, Ghana Twitter has shared their opinion on the matter. Check out their tweets below;