There is no single answer on how to keep the spark in your relationship. Every relationship needs maintenance to strengthen the bold and build on the trust that exists between the couple.

Just because you have been with someone for what feels like forever doesn’t mean the relationship should be stale.

Relationships thrive when both partners are committed and ready to sacrifice for each other. These are simple things Ghanaian girls can do to promote their relationship.

Pay for his Netflix subscription

Going to the cinema is always fun but nothing beats the pleasure of watching a romantic movie alone with your partner as you lie on his chest. Pay for his Netflix subscription, a subtle way of telling him that you enjoy spending quality time with him.

READ ALSO:4 stunning photos of Deborah Vanessa that would make every ex jealous

Watch football with him if you don’t understand

The African cup of nations has just ended but different leagues are coming up across the world. Find out his favourite team, read about the fixtures and do a little research to support your points when you are arguments before and after the match. Slip-on your hot pants and jersey and make sure to jump flirtatious your team wins or there is a free-kick against your team.

Surprise weekend dates

Live life fully without any regrets. Have endless fun with your partner and take photos and videos of beautiful memories. Staying indoors is very economical but you can equally go on budget-friendly dates at least once every weekend.

Surprise lunch at work

Who wouldn’t want to receive a beautiful basket full of goodies from fruits to Ghanaian salad to Jollof and ice cream or parfait at work? Whether you cook or order from popular food vendors, surprise him with him at work. Such kind gestures speak volumes about the love you have for him.

Learn how to keep the conversation going

If you have to spend more time with your partner, you have to keep the conversation going. Most importantly you should know what to say at any given time.

READ ALSO: Wendy Shay shares tips on how to prepare wild black butter pepper rice

Request for sex if they need it

Be a girl who goes for what she wants. There is nothing wrong seducing your partner a hot Saturday afternoon for a quickie. Sometimes, you just have to take matters into your own hands and make decisions that will promote your relationship.