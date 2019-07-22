Ingredients
- Plantain
- Unsalted butter
- Green pepper
- Tomato paste
- Coconut milk
- Carrot
- Spring onions
- Salt
- Shrimp powder
- Chicken breast
- Garlic
- Olive oil
Butter is a dairy product made by churning milk, a process separating the solid fats from the liquid, known as buttermilk.
Due to its high concentration of fat, butter has a rich flavour and creamy texture.
It works especially well for high-heat cooking like sautéing and pan-frying and can help prevent sticking while adding flavour.
Butter is also widely used in baking to add texture and volume to baked goods and desserts.