Every relationship has ups and downs. These experiences help the couple to grow and strengthen their relationship.

Couple must be there for each other, support and encouragement one another during a bumpy ride.

Get ready to slip on your sexy dress for a date night when your partner gets that promotion and provide him with a soothing shoulder to rely on when he receives the worst never.

Here are 15 words of encouragement you can say to your partner when he or she is been sacked from work.

1. This not the end of life, there is more to it.

2. Please let me know when you need any kind of help

3. Everything will be fine, just dwell on the promises of God

4. Everything happens for a reason, there might be a bigger opportunity ahead

5. Don't be discouraged by what has happened, you can try other organizations

6. Learn from the mistakes you have made and move on in life

7. He makes all things perfect in His time

8. Encourage yourself to do more and strive harder

9. You can make it in life despite the current situation

10. Always remember that i love and cherish you

11. Always keep in mind, I will always be by your side regardless of the situation

12. I can help financially if the need be

13. I will share the little that i have with you

14. Cheer up, put yourself together and have fun.

15. Don't be dismayed, relax and live life as it is supposed to be

Nhyira Anyamesem