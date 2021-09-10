3 ways to stay sexually intimate in a long-distance relationship

You can be distant from your boo and still remain as close as ever.

To keep the sexual fire burning despite the distance, here are tips you need.

Talk about it

You should get really comfortable with each other. Cover as much ground as you can. Talk about desires preferences, review the last time you got together, ask each other what you enjoyed and be determined to do more of that. The things that didn’t work should be left out.

And it’s not just dirty talk. You should share articles and insights, discuss how your sex life affirms and supports the relationship you’re working to sustain. Take time to ensure that you’re on the same page and that you’re both getting what you need.

By already addressing these issues, you know how to maximize the pleasure in the limited time that you get to spend with each other every now and then.

Sexy pictures/videos

This is a no-brainer actually. You should be able to trust your partner enough to protect these private images. After all, why go into a long-distance relationship in the first instance if you do not trust your partner that much? Get creative. Send those images and clips.

Other methods