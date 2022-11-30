5 healthy topics to build stronger, happy relationship

Discussing certain things in a relationship will not only help you get closer to your lover; it will also give you ideas on what to talk about when it feels like you are running out of topics.

How to keep a relationship strong and happy doesn’t need to be a long, winding, complex process.

Here are some ways that you may find pretty resourceful to keep a healthy relationship.

Secrets

Talking about your secrets is fun. You can turn it into a game where you each reveal a new dirty, little secret. It will help you get to know each other intimately.

Sex

Sexual intimacy is as important as romantic gestures. Talk about what turns you on, the positions or toys you’d like to try, your sexually sensitive spots, your secret fantasies and every other thing related to sex. This will both be exciting and revealing at the same time, and you’ll find yourselves discovering new things about each other. However, this also includes problems in bed. Speak up about them or they will eventually turn around and bite you in the back. If your partner is not performing as expected or your sex drive has reduced drastically, talk about it. Think of or suggest new ways of handling it together and you will be one step towards overcoming these issues.

Opinions and preferences

Never hold your thoughts back from someone you love. Speak up and state your personal opinions. Talk about each other’s likes and dislikes. Preferences and opinions change with time and new information. The more you know about each other’s preferences, the better you know about them.

The future and the past

The past may not always be fun and exciting to talk about, but there will surely be hilarious moments to mention, like the times you did silly things as a child or your childhood dreams. You do not need to talk about painful memories like past relationships or go into sexual details. Talk about your plans for the future: the goals you have, your dreams, aspirations and life pursuits. Tell them what you intend to do. This will help both of you understand each other’s views. Talk about where you see yourselves as a couple in five years. Make goals that will urge you both to work towards strengthening your relationship.

Pay compliments