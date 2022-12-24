5 romantic Christmas gift ideas for your girlfriend

___9197529___2018___12___13___19___5844f604e5aaea6afc3105daff0c7e6f--christmas-gifts-for-women-handmade-christmas ece-auto-gen

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 romantic Christmas Gifts ideas for your Girlfriend.

1. Romantic date

2.Spa treatment

After a stressful year, who wouldn’t die for a good massage and some pampering!? It’s still Christmas!! The time to give! Give!! Give!!!

3. Clothes

4. A red colored lingerie

Don’t insist that you go with her, no one finds that sexy. Just gift her the card and let her pick something out on her own that makes her feel confident and happy — that’s what will make her feel the best. And always opt for red because its Christmas.

5. An actual engagement ring