This is a topic that is often not discussed in public, yet has still managed to wreck a lot of relationships.

For some men, though, they simply cannot get things going when it comes to sex. This may not be entirely his fault, but he is twice as likely to take the blame.

So, for the ladies, here are five signs that prove your man is not good in bed:

1. If he sticks to one position

The man is likely to have his favourite positions, but if he refuses to adopt next positions, then he may not be that good.

This is especially when you’ve told him his favourite sex position doesn’t really work for you.

2. If he rushes the sex

Sex is supposed to be enjoyed by both partners, however, once the man rushes it, it doesn’t bode well.

There are some men who treat sex like it’s a 100-meter race. Those men are obviously not good in bed.

3. No foreplay

As an extension to the second point, foreplay is a key part of enjoyable sex and both parnters must embrace it.

However, if your man just gets down on you and never makes the effort to warm you up, then there is definitely something wrong.

4. When he doesn’t care about his hygiene

A man is supposed to be clean and well-kept before he engages in any intercourse with his woman.

The moment you realise he is unkempt and has hairy balls, it is likely that he will be able to satisfy you.

5. When he doesn’t make you get orgasm

There are some men who don’t really care about making their women reach orgasm when engaging in sex.

Immediately, he gets his, he either getting dressed or immediately falling asleep. Such men are not good in bed too.