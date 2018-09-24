Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Relationships and Weddings >

5 signs your partner has lost interest in you


Relationship Tips 5 signs your partner has lost interest in you

In long-term relationships, it is never usually the same as it was in the beginning.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 signs your partner has lost interest in you play

5 signs your partner has lost interest in you

Has your relationship been a bit rocky lately or have you just missed the warning signs?

Like the life cycle, everything in this universe is born, it grows, and eventually, dies. This goes for the same for the people in our lives, the living being around us, and even our own relationships.

Pulse.com.gh brings you 5 signs your partner has lost interest in you.

5 signs your partner has lost interest in you play

5 signs your partner has lost interest in you

 

1. They become too busy suddenly for you

If he suddenly becomes extremely busy that he or she doesn't make time for the relationship, it is a clears sign he has lost interest in you. If you still matter a lot to him or her, she would constantly adjust some time of the  'busy' moment for you.

2. They become self- centered

Does he or she put your needs behind as though your needs don't exist? Life’s all about where they want to go, who they want to hang out with and what they want to do. People with that mentality are often the type who thought they wanted a relationship but really just wanted the ‘status’ it brings; they have no interest in actually caring for another person.

READ ALSO: 4 romantic and fun things to do with your partner this 'long weekend'

3. No Sex

The nights you’re together, instead of getting hot and heavy in the sheets, he’s been falling asleep faster than a baby. And when you try to initiate, he says he’s tired and rolls over. That is enough to let you know interest has dwindled 'drastically'.

5 signs your partner has lost interest in you play

5 signs your partner has lost interest in you

 

4. He becomes defensive and rude

When the nice, sweet man you fell for starts ignoring you, hurls insults and gets sarcastic, it’s a big red flag.

5.Less vibe

They become another person when they are around their family and friends. They act totally different when the two of you are alone.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Celebrity Wedding: Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Eddie Nartey's traditional wedding Celebrity Wedding Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Eddie Nartey's traditional wedding
Revealed: Do you know kissing is good for the body? Find out why Revealed Do you know kissing is good for the body? Find out why
Author: Commercialisation of brideprice "disgusting" -Chimamanda Author Commercialisation of brideprice "disgusting" -Chimamanda
Marriage: Divorce rates drop to their lowest levels in nearly 30 years: study Marriage Divorce rates drop to their lowest levels in nearly 30 years: study
Video: Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt Video Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt
Relationship Tips: 4 romantic and fun things to do with your partner this 'long weekend' Relationship Tips 4 romantic and fun things to do with your partner this 'long weekend'

Recommended Videos

Lifestyle Tips: Common sexual insecurities and how to fight them Lifestyle Tips Common sexual insecurities and how to fight them
Lifestyle & Relationships: 4 things you should never do in a relationship Lifestyle & Relationships 4 things you should never do in a relationship
Pulse Lifestyle: 4 things that are hotter than sexting Pulse Lifestyle 4 things that are hotter than sexting



Top Articles

1 Revealed Do you know kissing is good for the body? Find out whybullet
2 Relationship tips 6 clear signs you are in love with the wrong personbullet
3 Relationship Tips 20 romantic text messages you can melt your...bullet
4 Author Commercialisation of brideprice "disgusting" -Chimamandabullet
5 Celebrity Wedding Check out photos from Ghanaian actor, Eddie...bullet
6 Relationship advice 6 little things that mean so much to women...bullet
7 Dating Tips 9 surest signs your boss has a crush on youbullet
8 Relationship Tips 5 ways to make him miss you like crazybullet
9 7 common excuses men use to cheat in relationshipsbullet
10 Video Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you...bullet

Related Articles

Marriage Divorce rates drop to their lowest levels in nearly 30 years: study
Video Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt
Relationship Tips 4 romantic and fun things to do with your partner this 'long weekend'
Marriage Tips 4 great sex positions that help burn belly fat
Relationship Tips 5 ways to make him miss you like crazy
Relationship Tips 5 ways to tell if you are addicted to your partner
Marriage Divorce rates drop to their lowest levels in nearly 30 years: study
Video Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodt
Relationship Tips 4 romantic and fun things to do with your partner this 'long weekend'
Marriage Tips 4 great sex positions that help burn belly fat

Top Videos

1 Give thanks to God when your wives cheat on you – Counselor Lutterodtbullet
2 Relationship Tips 7 Strong Signs that you are falling in lovebullet
3 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That Instantly Turns...bullet
4 Pulse List 5 do's and don'ts for really good sexbullet
5 Sex And Relationship How to Control Your Urge to Have Sex?bullet
6 Sex Tips 5 Healthy Reasons You Should Have Sexbullet
7 Video Sarkodie - Babe (feat. Mugeez)bullet
8 Relationship 7 signs that shows that she is cheating on youbullet
9 Relationship Tips 6 Women Reveal The ONE Thing That...bullet
10 Relationship Tips 4 ways to turn down a guy without...bullet

Relationships & Weddings

Baby Names List of cute baby names for boy/girl twins
Pulse couple
Marriage Tips 4 great sex positions that help burn belly fat
5 ways to tell if you are addicted to your partner
Relationship Tips 5 ways to tell if you are addicted to your partner
Social media Tips on how to initiate a conversation with an online crush
X
Advertisement