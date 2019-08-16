Bridesmaids play a key role in the wedding planning, preparation and they support their friend effortlessly on the wedding days; traditional and white wedding.

The bevy of beautiful ladies either sew differently or the same style with the same fabric paired with their high heels for the traditional and white wedding. The thanksgiving service is usually reserved for families of the groom and bride.

Some ladies also go the extra mile of changing their outfit for the receptionist and thanksgiving service.

The role and responsibilities are tedious, aside from cancelling their busy schedule to be with their friend, they have to make sure they dress accordingly and appropriately so that the bride can receive all the accolades she deserves before and on the big.

These loyal friends should look stylish and feel good in their apparels without competing with the bride.

Here are 5 stunning styles that bridesmaids can take inspiration from.