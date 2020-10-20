Aside from the outfit fantasies brides have, the hairstyle for the day is one thing that is also very important. You need to select a hairstyle that will make you stand out, feel confident and look glamorous throughout the day.

It is essential that you choose the best fit for that day as it is one of the most important things that make up a beautiful bride.

Over the years, frontal wigs and long hair are what most brides choose for their weddings but pixie cut is taking over the trends.

Although 2020 came with its own challenges that got weddings down a bit, restrictions are being eased and wedding gradually coming back.

Brides are, hence, not slacking at all with their beautiful hairstyles. This time, the pixie cut is taking over and we couldn't wait to share with you.

If you are a bride-to-be, scroll through these stunning pixie hair ideas to inspire your bridal look.

Bride

Bride

Bride

Bride