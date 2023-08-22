5 ways you may be invalidating your partner

Yet, sometimes, without even realising it, you can inadvertently invalidate your partner's feelings or experiences.

This invalidation can damage your partner's feelings, and the accumulation of it over time may lead to resentment and unresolved difficulties, which may lead to a breakup.

This article aims to shed light on five common ways this might happen and provides insights on fostering a more supportive and empathetic bond with your partner.

Minimising their feelings

When your partner opens up about their emotions, it's crucial to avoid dismissing or belittling their feelings.

Saying things like, "It's not a big deal" or "You're overreacting" can make them feel invalidated. Instead, offer a listening ear and acknowledge their emotions without judgment.

Offering solutions too soon

While your intentions are noble, offering solutions right away can sometimes make your partner feel unheard. They might just want to vent and share their feelings without seeking immediate answers.

First, empathise and validate their emotions before discussing possible solutions.

Comparing their experiences

Comparing your partner's experiences to others, especially in a way that suggests their struggles are insignificant, can be invalidating.

Each person's journey is unique, and your partner's feelings are valid regardless of others' experiences.

Dismissing their concerns

Brushing off your partner's concerns by saying, "You worry too much" or "It's not a big deal" can make them feel unheard. Every worry or concern has its roots, and addressing them with empathy shows your partner that their thoughts matter.

Interrupting or not listening actively

Interrupting your partner or not fully engaging when they're sharing something important can communicate that you're not fully present.

Give them your undivided attention, ask questions, and actively listen to show that their thoughts and feelings are valued.

Avoiding inadvertent invalidation of your partner's feelings is an essential step toward fostering a deeper bond. By validating their emotions or experiences, you demonstrate your commitment to their emotional well-being.

Remember, each interaction is an opportunity to show empathy and support, ultimately nurturing a stronger and more resilient connection.