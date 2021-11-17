6 early signs that your partner will break your heart

By doing so it could help save you time and heartbreak later on. It also establishes a good foundation for a long-lasting relationship.

Listed below are six early warning signs you should look for while dating. If your partner displays lots of these signs then the relationship could come back to bite you in the future!

Putting their personal life on hold

In the early stages of a relationship, it’s obvious that your partner will probably want to spend every waking moment with you. That often leads to you having less communication with your friends and family. If you find yourself doing this then stop immediately.

You’re tolerating bad behaviour

Never stay with someone who disrespects your personal space, makes insensitive jokes, threatens to leave you, is aggressive, or always shows up late. Trust me, lots of people tend to discount these red flags because other parts of their relationship seem to be good. Don’t be one of them by knowing these are clear warning signs of a future toxic relationship.

You’re not talking to each other

For some strange reason, many people believe that their partners can actually read their minds. Sadly, that’s not true, and this is one of the most serious mistakes you can make in a relationship. Similar to avoiding conflict, a lack of communication might lead to feelings of confusion and misunderstanding. Unresolved negative feelings are almost certain to turn into resentment over a period of time.

You’re idealizing your partner

We’re all human and we all make mistakes. But, some people forget about it during the honeymoon phase of their relationship because they’re still wearing those rose-coloured glasses and consider their partners to be absolutely perfect. Those people also tend to pay for that mistake later on. Never put your partner on a pedestal because it will only set you up for disappointment in the future.

You’re trying to control your partner

Attempting to take over control of your partner’s life is usually a sign that you have some serious trust issues. Acts of taking control would be feeling or acting jealous, trying to control someone’s behaviour, and constantly checking on where they’re at or what they’re up to. If you try to control every move your partner makes it will make them feel like you’re trying to limit them. In the end, you’ll most likely push them away.

They’re being too clingy