ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Relationships Weddings

6 hottest honeymoon sex tips for newlyweds

Berlinda Entsie

Your honeymoon is the week off that you’ve been looking forward to

Newlyweds
Newlyweds

You’re likely exhausted from planning the biggest celebration of your entire life- your wedding. Stress and fatigue are known as libido killers, so it’s harder for sex to go down when both of you are tired as hell.

Recommended articles

There, hence, are many reasons why booking a honeymoon with your new spouse is important for your relationship.

Most importantly, take the stress out and have hot steamy sex.

Here are some hottest honeymoon sex tips for newlyweds:

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Communicate

While we might not consider talking things out as part of a healthy sex life, it most certainly is. One of the biggest hurdles that hinder a rocking sex life is a lack of communication between partners.

Pay close attention to what your partner prefers, so you don't slip into a rut when you're back at home.

  • Enhance the ambience

Depending on your honeymoon location, you may need to up the ambience level to make it sexier. Think about the set and setting. Maybe you want rose petals, candles, champagne, and lots of cuddling, maybe you want a giant screen with sexy erotica playing or maybe you want a huge box of costumes for endless role-play.

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Bring excitement into bed

If you and your partner have discussed new sex positions, sex toys, role play or light bondage and haven't tried it yet, your honeymoon could be a fun time to bring in a little novelty.

A little novelty can usually bring some extra sexual heat to an erotic honeymoon experience.

  • Switch off being in charge

Unless you have a relationship where one partner is always sexually in charge and the other is more submissive, taking turns being the sexual director while you're honeymooning. Choose which day you are the director and create your set and setting, and think through what you want to emerge, and at what pace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking turns sets up the relationship to mutually give and receive as the couple moves forward in life.

  • Keep things relaxed

The best sex often flows when we are relaxed. For this reason, create a honeymoon scenario that allows both partners to feel at ease. Some might need more adventure, some might need total off-duty time. Either way, compromise to ensure both partners get their needs met and feel relaxed enough to connect sexually during or after.

  • Make foreplay an enduring feature

Add in foreplay throughout your getaway without actually giving in to having sex. Hold back the drive to fulfil your libido until that evening. This stirs up a stronger passion for one another and is more likely to yield good sex.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

___9119036___2018___11___19___13___black+couple+in+romance

4 drinks to boost your s*x drive naturally

Miriam

This Ghanaian bride wore 13 gorgeous gowns for her wedding [Videos/Photos]

Courtesy

6 things people think sex does but doesn't

Couple

Sex on a first date? Here's why it is not a bad idea at all