6 hottest honeymoon sex tips for newlyweds

There, hence, are many reasons why booking a honeymoon with your new spouse is important for your relationship.

Most importantly, take the stress out and have hot steamy sex.

Here are some hottest honeymoon sex tips for newlyweds:

Communicate

While we might not consider talking things out as part of a healthy sex life, it most certainly is. One of the biggest hurdles that hinder a rocking sex life is a lack of communication between partners.

Pay close attention to what your partner prefers, so you don't slip into a rut when you're back at home.

Enhance the ambience

Depending on your honeymoon location, you may need to up the ambience level to make it sexier. Think about the set and setting. Maybe you want rose petals, candles, champagne, and lots of cuddling, maybe you want a giant screen with sexy erotica playing or maybe you want a huge box of costumes for endless role-play.

Bring excitement into bed

If you and your partner have discussed new sex positions, sex toys, role play or light bondage and haven't tried it yet, your honeymoon could be a fun time to bring in a little novelty.

A little novelty can usually bring some extra sexual heat to an erotic honeymoon experience.

Switch off being in charge

Unless you have a relationship where one partner is always sexually in charge and the other is more submissive, taking turns being the sexual director while you're honeymooning. Choose which day you are the director and create your set and setting, and think through what you want to emerge, and at what pace.

Taking turns sets up the relationship to mutually give and receive as the couple moves forward in life.

Keep things relaxed

The best sex often flows when we are relaxed. For this reason, create a honeymoon scenario that allows both partners to feel at ease. Some might need more adventure, some might need total off-duty time. Either way, compromise to ensure both partners get their needs met and feel relaxed enough to connect sexually during or after.

Make foreplay an enduring feature