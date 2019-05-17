Some relationships thrive in the months of June and July due to the weather-induced kisses, cuddling and lovemaking.

Couples try to mend their relationship before it gets chilly and lonely.

On the other hand, if you are happily single during this period of the year, it can drive you to do ‘insane’ things. Likewise, if you are in a long distance relationship, try these activities with family and besties to kill that arousal urge.

READ ALSO:The journey of motherhood, a blissful experience worth embarking

Gardening together

Fresh herbs can take your dish from good to great. It adds flavour to local dishes and its very medicinal. Don’t be perturbed if you don’t have a small piece of land for farming. Use milo or nido tins or rubber bowls to grow your herbs. All you need is a loamy soil, gardening fork and sample of your herbs like mint, parsley, coriander, basil among others.

Exercise

Adopt a healthy lifestyle today. Exercise regularly increase your energy level and also lose weight. It is also good for skin and brain health. When you feeling like getting laid, jog or walk around your neighbourhood.

Netflix without 'chilling'

When was the last time you went to the cinema? Spend quality time with family or friends this weekend. Skip the romantic or comedy movies for horror or action-packed movie that will generate a debate after watching. No smooching or cuddling whatsoever.

READ ALSO: Why bachelorette shouldn’t be your last night of freedom

Play video games

Would you seriously choose sex over FIFA? Live a chaste life and teach your girlfriend how to play FIFA and battle fiercely in the champions league.

Pray together

Prayer is the key to a successful relationship. Pray about your finances, marriage plans, a promotion at work or ask for travelling mercies as you plan for a couple’s getaway.

Check up on your parents

Do you need someone to shift your focus from sex? Call your parents and they will talk for hours about everything and everyone. Make sure to ‘hang up’ before they ask about when you are getting married when you are still single.

Read a book with hot cup of cocoa

Books are great companions and best teachers. Reading develops your mind, introduces you to new things and even places you haven’t been to. It brings to the world to our feet. A hot cup of cocoa improves blood flow to the body and brain function.

Cook/Bake

Food is the way to the heart. Improve your culinary skills. Pamper your girlfriend in a cost-effective way. Invite your girlfriend over and cook her favourite local dish for her.