Check out the beautiful ring Becca's Nigerian husband gave her


Ghanaian musician, Becca’s ring features a round-cut diamond and is just as extravagant as you’d expect.

Wedding bands: Ghanaian musician, Becca and Ice’s Manager, Oluwatobi Sanni-Daniels play

Ghanaian musician, Becca and Ice’s Manager, Oluwatobi Sanni-Daniels made their relationship official in a star-studded traditional wedding over the weekend.

Rebecca Acheampong popularly called Becca is off the market as she flaunts her sparkling wedding ring on Instagram.

 Becca’s ring features a round-cut diamond and is just as extravagant as you’d expect. We might not be able to afford one but we can admire it and wish her well in her marriage her.

The ‘African Woman’ hitmaker lavish traditional wedding will forever go down in history as one of the glamorous celebrity weddings of 2018.

 

Becca wowed us in 4 different dresses, shoes and we loved all her bridal makeup. The handsome and rich groom, Oluwatobi Sanni-Daniels gave Ghanaian men present at their event some dapper style goals.

The beginning of the rest of my life.

A post shared by DrTobiSanniDaniel (@drtobisannidaniel) on

 

