Daughter of Ghanaian business mogul, Cindy Ofori Sarpong has finally become Mrs Peprah after tying the knot with her love, Richard Peprah.

The two followed their extravagant traditional marriage with a star-studded white wedding.

The church wedding came off on Saturday, October 10, 2020, and followed it with a reception at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra.

In attendance were various celebrities from across the country and other rich people.

Cindy and her husband just like the traditional marriage ceremony didn't disappoint us with their looks. They were definitely the point of attraction on the day.

She looked elegant in her Cinderella fairytale gown. Her wrapped curly hair and expensive flawless makeup made her look gorgeous.

Cindy

Richard, on the other hand, looked dapper in his expensive designer suit. His look was just amazing.

Richard

Pulse.com.gh wishes the two a happy and fruitful marriage.

Check photos below:

Cindy's room

Cindy

Cindy

The couple with their bridesmaids and groomsmen

Cindy and Richard

Cindy and her mum

Cindy and her bridal robe

Some dance moves

Cindy's family