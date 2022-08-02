Couple goals: Mahama and Lordina's 30th anniversary dance will make you fall in love [Video]

To mark the day, the couple first inaugurated and presented to the Bole Community in the Savanna Region, a 45-bed maternity and children’s ward at the Bole District Hospital.

Then, Mr Mahama penned down a lovely message to his wife, Lordina, on his social media pages.

The couple crowned the celebration with a colourful thanksgiving ceremony at the Ringway Estates Assemblies of God Church.

Then they hosted a ‘Happy Ever Lunch’ to mark the day.

The event took place at the polo club in Accra.

In videos that have gone viral, the couple was seen dancing heartily while highlife legend Amakye Dede and singer/songwriter Wiyaala performed.

Their matching outfits caught our eyes and we couldn't stop staring.

While Lordina looked gorgeous in her green lace ensemble, the former President was captured in three-piece Agbada.

Their marriage is beautiful and we are inspired by this journey.