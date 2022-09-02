Dear side-chics, here are 5 things you should never forget

Men cheat, women cheat. Boys cheat, girls cheat; married or not, old or young the tendency is ingrained in everyone's DNA and many seem to have chosen to explore theirs as wantonly as imaginable.

Being the other woman isn’t that easy because it comes with rules. It might look rosy, but we know being around when you’re not supposed to be around can be exhausting.

It isn’t always about road trips, expensive gifts, steamy sex and birthday treats. There’s the risk-taking bit, a little drama here and there and even heartbreaks.

There’s a difference between a side chic and a girlfriend. Then there’s the wife or main chic.

A side-chic doesn’t have many privileges like the girlfriend or main chic.

Most sides forget the rules of the game and want to overlap. They forget their place in the man’s life and want to overtake everyone that came before them.

Dear other woman, do not forget these five commandments:

You should be freaky in bed

The man isn't looking for a wife or a business partner. This is purely for excitement. Be dirty, do dirty. This is something you might not do with your main man. Be a bedroom vixen, that’s all they want. Being a side-chic is a cocktail of sweetness and savagery. It has its fair share of troubles and complications. If you’re the obsessive type or the hopeless romantic one, then the side-chic job isn't yours.

Just go with the flow

If the man says left, go left. If he says don’t breathe, don’t. That's actually what you signed up for. If he is having issues with any of his main chicks or wife and wants to calm down before meeting you, obey mama. If you two were to have a romantic dinner date then he texts to cancel the date because his three-year-old has swallowed a spoon, don’t ask questions.

You should not fall in love

The man has his love life in place, don’t even think about this love thing. Falling for a man who only wants you as his side chick will ruin this whole thing. An affair is strictly a no-strings-attached kind of arrangement. This is meant for a few benefits, actually treats and small tokens from the man in exchange for casual sex. Have your ecstatic moments girl, and go home. Catching feelings in such a situationship will leave you brutally heartbroken.

You should not get pregnant

Unless it’s an agreed-upon arrangement between the two of you, unless you find his gene legit and you just want to have his seed and flee, never get pregnant for a man who is not your main man. A girlfriend can have his kid. But not you, a side chick. Guard your ovaries babe, leave your uterus at home. You’re not in the business of making babies, just have good sex and go shower back in your house. Trapping him with a pregnancy won’t make him stay.

You should remain silent forever