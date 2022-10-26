Most of the time, men want the same things women want but in a different way. This is why it’s very important to understand that men have wants and needs that go way beyond sex.
Dear women, here are 5 things men want more than sex
Truth is, men aren’t only interested in the body of a woman.
Men love sex just like everyone else but they desire it more, just to feel loved. When boys embark on the journey of being a man, sex is one of the most important things to them but twenty, or thirty years down the line this may not be the case.
As much as that sounds surprising, there are some things men want more than sex, as they age. Take a look at them:
- Respect
Men want to be respected above everything else. They can’t tolerate being disrespected by other people, especially by their partners. This gives off a respectful and positive vibe that is good for the relationship.
- Compliments
Men may not voice their opinions over this but they love listening to compliments. You can compliment them on their appearance, body posture, speaking skills or simply personality. They will feel elated.
- Show him your gratitude
Even though men may not show it as much, they love the fact that their partner shows them gratitude. A simple ‘thank you’ or ‘sorry’ gesture goes a long way if you want to make your man feel loved, outside of sex.
- Show how proud you are of him
Men love it when their partner shows how proud they are of them. Using one’s body language to show how proud they are of them can be a great way to show love. Men feel very happy when their work or efforts are recognised.
- Don’t lash out at him
Fights and arguments are healthy in any relationship but when it exceeds a level where the partners are yelling and lashing out at each other, it becomes toxic. No man wants that. A healthy discussion and communication require two people to sit calmly and talk about solving the issue.
