One of the most important parts of any relationship or marriage is that sense of intimacy associated with your sex life. And while everyone would like to think that this part of their relationship will always remain hot and fun, that doesn’t mean there won’t be some dry spells.
For couples: 5 habits that can ruin your sex life this year
Having a terrible sex life sucks and talking about it sometimes can make the experience even more unbearable.
However, you should do what you can to keep your sex life abundant for the happiness of you and your partner and the health of your relationship.
If you do not have any real-life health issues but your sex life is dull or nil then it is possible that you are not doing something right.
- Eating too late
When you have late dinners, overeat and have midnight snacks, they make you tired and full and in the end, you just want to sleep. When you eat lighter there is a good chance that you are going to have more energy and have sex in the evening later.
- Overload on alcohol
Alcohol is another big reason why the sex drive goes down the hill. People often drink to combat stress, but it can backfire, making them tired or grouchy. Alcohol is a depressant. A small amount turns you on but too much can kill it all and make it very difficult to have an orgasm.
- Smoking
Smoking is bad not just for your lungs but for your sex life as well. As per research, nicotine is linked to decreased sexual arousal response in men and women. In case you or your partner need one more reason to quit, improving your sex life seems like pretty good motivation.
- Cuddling next to your phone
If you both cuddle up with the iPad or phone next to you then it is not going to happen. Your emotions should not be divided when you are together and all sex therapists advise this. Couples end up having lesser sex.
- Lack of communication
In many cases, couples suffer in silence because one or both partners don’t want to hurt each other’s feelings.
But the hard truth is, if you want to have a good sex life, you have to be willing to have an uncomfortable conversation about what you want from your partner. And when he/she tells you something to improve about yourself, try not to take it personally. Drop your ego and listen.
